First Alert: Tracking Snow for Friday Morning

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will pass to the south of Connecticut Friday morning. While this occurs, an area of Canadian cold air will drop down from the north. This combination will result in a cold rain transitioning to snow by early Friday morning.

You may be wondering how much snow you should expect in your hometown. For most of Connecticut, it wont be much. We're expecting little if any accumulation along the shoreline. A dusting to an inch for much of inland and northern Connecticut. The higher elevations of northern Connecticut could see 1 to 2 inches of snow when all is set and done.

Here's a look at our latest snowfall accumulation map.

The Friday morning commute could have some slick spots especially in the higher elevations.

HOUR BY HOUR TIMING

Thursday Morning/Afternoon

Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the state. Take a look at First Alert Future Radar at 3pm which shows heavy rain in the state.

Thursday Evening

Rain will continue as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. Showers will become more scattered as we head past 8pm.

Thursday Night into Friday Morning

As the system continues to push to our southeast a shot of cold air will arrive from Canada which will transition rain showers over to snow showers during the early morning hours on Friday.

Scattered snow showers will continue into Friday morning

Friday Morning/Afternoon

Snow and rain showers will gradually come to an end by the lunchtime hour with cold air continuing to filter into the region. Look for highs on Friday only in the upper 30s with overnight lows in the twenties statewide.