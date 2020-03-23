weather

First Alert: Tracking Snow in Parts of the State

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking a system that is bringing snow and rain throughout the state. Parts of Connecticut could see nearly 3 inches of snow by the time the storm ends.

By Josh Cingranelli

Snow will continue to fall for interior Connecticut with the most snow falling in elevated areas of northern Connecticut.

Shoreline areas should expect primarily rain as temperatures will remain above freezing at the surface.

The heaviest snow should arrive after 2 p.m. and continue until around 7 p.m.

Local

Bridgeport 43 mins ago

Bridgeport Mayor to Give Update on COVID-19

coronavirus 1 hour ago

How to Get Help as Connecticut Shuts Down to Curb Coronavirus

Take a look at snowfall accumulations. We expect the highest accumulations in northern LItchfield, Tolland, and Windham.

The precipitation will come to an end Monday night with gradual clearing and warming taking place as we head into Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

weatherfirst alert weatherforecastconnecticut weathersnow
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us