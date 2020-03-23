First Alert: Tracking Snow in Parts of the State

Snow will continue to fall for interior Connecticut with the most snow falling in elevated areas of northern Connecticut.

Shoreline areas should expect primarily rain as temperatures will remain above freezing at the surface.

The heaviest snow should arrive after 2 p.m. and continue until around 7 p.m.

Take a look at snowfall accumulations. We expect the highest accumulations in northern LItchfield, Tolland, and Windham.

The precipitation will come to an end Monday night with gradual clearing and warming taking place as we head into Tuesday.