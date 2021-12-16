first alert weather

First Alert: Tracking Snow, Sleet and Rain for Saturday

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix for Saturday that could create slick spots in parts of the state.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Record breaking temperatures occurred Thursday afternoon with highs in the Hartford area surging into the middle 60s. Temperatures will remain quite mild again on Friday before colder weather arrives as we head into the weekend.

An area of low pressure will track over southern New England resulting in a wintry mix for much of Connecticut. Cold air will be in place in front of the storm which should result in a brief period of snow at the immediate onset for much of Connecticut before a quick transition over to sleet and rain in southern Connecticut.

A prolonged period of snow and sleet is looking more likely throughout the northern part of the state especially areas away from the Connecticut River Valley.

Parts of northern Connecticut could see light snowfall accumulations.

The wintry mix could create slick roads as we head throughout the day on Saturday especially in northern CT where surface temperatures will likely remain near or below freezing.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

