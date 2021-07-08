FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa to Impact Conn.; Flash Flood Watch in Effect for All Conn.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the impacts associated with Tropical Storm Elsa in Connecticut and a Flood Watch is in effect until Friday.

Tropical Storm Warning for parts of CT. Flood Watch for everyone. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/4B24pNOvUh — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) July 8, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After several days of storms, people all across the state are, once again, preparing for another round of potential flooding and damages.

Scattered showers and storms possible today. A few stronger storms with wind damage may be possible.

Tropical Storm Elsa flies by early tomorrow morning. The impacts will vary depending on the track of the storm.

There will be heavy rain likely tomorrow morning in most of the state bring in about 3”-5.” Flash Flooding is very possible. Very heavy rain is likely Thursday night into Friday.

The heavy rain will create poor drainage and possible flooding concerns. Some wind is also possible, especially along the southeast shoreline.

Eversource said it is preparing for 30,000 to 60,000 outages as a result of the storm.

“We have declared what’s called a Level 4 emergency response plan which means we will have somewhere between 290 and 500 line crews available at the onset of the storm, plus you add the tree crews and the hundreds of people that support in support roles behind the scenes," Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross said.

Storm will depart quickly with a few showers or thundershowers popping in the afternoon on Friday.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists will continue tracking Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves closer to state.

Thinking about #Elsa? Yeah, me too. BUT do not sleep on the severe storm chance this afternoon and this evening. Storms will have the potential to rotate and become tornadic. It's not rare to see violent chances in the time period ahead of a tropical entity. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/bG6N3WM72W — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) July 8, 2021

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.