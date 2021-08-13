First Alert Weather: Extreme Heat Continues

A heat advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut through this afternoon. The heat index will range from 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.

The hottest weather will be in Hartford County where the actual air temperature could reach 97 degrees.

There is some relief on the way for the weekend.

Feels-like temperatures will be around 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Saturday afternoon. Even more relief will work into the state by Sunday with highs in the low-80s and very dry comfortable air.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Friday will remain dry, however, that will change by the weekend as we are tracking showers and thunderstorms for late Saturday morning that should come to an end by the middle part of the afternoon.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.