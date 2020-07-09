first alert weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High Humidity Today Through Sunday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

High humidity is expected across Connecticut today through Sunday, according to First Alert Meteorologist Bob Maxon.

Temperatures today will be around 90 degrees but with the dew points in the low 70s, the "feels-like" temperature will be 97. It will be slightly cooler at the shoreline with temperatures in the upper 80s. Today will be the peak of the heat and humidity for the week.

Today looks mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and only a small chance for an isolated afternoon shower.

Looking Ahead to Friday

Weather Stories

first alert weather 3 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

FIRST ALERT ISSUED: We're watching a coastal storm that could storm could become Tropical Storm Fay. It is expected to produce periods of heavy rain for Connecticut starting Friday afternoon and lasting into early Saturday.

Some flash flooding is possible for this threat.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us