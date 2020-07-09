FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High Humidity Today Through Sunday

High humidity is expected across Connecticut today through Sunday, according to First Alert Meteorologist Bob Maxon.

Temperatures today will be around 90 degrees but with the dew points in the low 70s, the "feels-like" temperature will be 97. It will be slightly cooler at the shoreline with temperatures in the upper 80s. Today will be the peak of the heat and humidity for the week.

Today is looking like the hottest feeling day of the summer so far. Air temp around 90 is not unusual, but coupled with dew points in the lower 70s, means it will "feel like" 95 degrees. Hydrate! Stay cool and socially distance. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/CLYMbNmLUi — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) July 9, 2020

Today looks mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and only a small chance for an isolated afternoon shower.

Looking Ahead to Friday

FIRST ALERT ISSUED: We're watching a coastal storm that could storm could become Tropical Storm Fay. It is expected to produce periods of heavy rain for Connecticut starting Friday afternoon and lasting into early Saturday.

Some flash flooding is possible for this threat.