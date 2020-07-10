First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Fay Weakens, Scattered Afternoon Storms Possible Saturday

Tropical Storm Fay had a limited impact on Connecticut as the storm system started to die down once it made landfall in New Jersey Friday night.

NBC CT Meteorologists say winds were not strong enough to cause major damage and rainfall totals were less than expected.

Western Connecticut saw rainfall totals around half an inch. The highest total was in North Stamford with 1.17 inches.

Some towns in the state saw wind gusts of up to 40 mph. Now, the threat of wind damage is very low.

Just about to say good bye to Tropical Storm Fay. Overall just some minor impacts here with some rain and some wind - the sun will be out by tomorrow morning! #nbcct pic.twitter.com/4c3G6FsiPO — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 11, 2020

The storm system weakened as it moved over New Jersey and is expected to continue to do so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. advisory on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for coastal Connecticut and a flash flood watch for the entire state as Tropical Storm Fay moved across the Connecticut shoreline Friday night.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.

Our meteorologists say we could see some severe storms tomorrow.

Any storm that forms tomorrow afternoon will have to be watched for tornado potential. There's plenty of low level wind shear for storms to work with. We'll keep you posted. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/9qq9zFu2wS — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 11, 2020

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.