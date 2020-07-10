first alert weather

First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Fay Weakens, Scattered Afternoon Storms Possible Saturday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tropical Storm Fay had a limited impact on Connecticut as the storm system started to die down once it made landfall in New Jersey Friday night.

NBC CT Meteorologists say winds were not strong enough to cause major damage and rainfall totals were less than expected.

Western Connecticut saw rainfall totals around half an inch. The highest total was in North Stamford with 1.17 inches.

Some towns in the state saw wind gusts of up to 40 mph. Now, the threat of wind damage is very low.

The storm system weakened as it moved over New Jersey and is expected to continue to do so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. advisory on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for coastal Connecticut and a flash flood watch for the entire state as Tropical Storm Fay moved across the Connecticut shoreline Friday night.

Local

stabbing investigation 2 hours ago

One Arrested After Stabbing in Hartford

fall sports 3 hours ago

University of Bridgeport Cancels Fall Sports

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.

Our meteorologists say we could see some severe storms tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecasttropical storm faysaturday
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us