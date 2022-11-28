first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday Storm to Bring Strong Winds and Rain

Power outages are possible.

By Rachael Jay

Our team of meteorologists is watching a storm set to come through on Wednesday.

The day starts out quietly, but rain moves in during the afternoon. It appears the evening commute will be affected.

In addition to the rain, strong and potentially damaging winds pick up Wednesday afternoon.

Wind gusts may get up to around 55 mph.

The strongest winds coincide with the evening commute, depending on when you're driving.

Some power outages are possible.

