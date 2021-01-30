FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Could Impact Conn. on Monday

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a winter storm that looks to impact the state on Monday.

An area of low pressure will move up the coast and snow will develop on Monday morning. Snow could become heavy for a time Monday afternoon and evening.

First Alert: We've issued for first alert for Monday into early Tuesday for a winter storm. Heavy snow, wind and even some mixing is looking likely. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/oKYrZIVKPJ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 30, 2021

There still is some question as to how close the storm will get to the coast. At this time, there appears that we will see at least some mixing in parts of the state. A general 4 to 8 inch snowfall looks likely across the state. Some towns could see a bit more where heavier snow bands continue and less mixing occurs.

Wind gusts could top 40 mph in much of the state as the storm nears the coast.

Most of the snow looks to wrap up early Tuesday with some lingering flurries and even some drizzle during the day on Tuesday as the storm lifts north.

