FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Creates Icy Conditions in Parts of Conn.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are watching a storm that is currently bringing a mix freezing rain and rain to the state.

It's very icy on untreated surfaces in interior portions of the state.

Some are slipping and sliding, others are soaked. 32 is the magic number this AM. Extremely slippery in the northcentral and northwest parts of the state....puddles everywhere south. Rain shuts off and temps will move up. Details in minutes on @NBCConnecticut #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/usD2kgDA81 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 16, 2021

Most of the state is just seeing cold rain, but the hill towns and areas in NW Connecticut will continue to see icy conditions through around 7 a.m. when the precipitation will start to let up.

Ice accretion will be minor with most towns only picking up a few hundredths of an inch which isn't enough to bring down tree branches and power lines, but is enough to make for really slick road conditions.

Icing will transition to rain by late morning on Tuesday, although some icing could continue through the morning hours up in northwestern Connecticut.

NBC Connecticut's Matt Austin talks about the icing situation in Torrington.

Some schools have already announced delays or switched to remote learning for Tuesday. You can see the full list here.

Crews are preparing for winter weather and power outages are a concern as a wintry mix heads to the state on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire state.

