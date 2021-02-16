FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Creates Icy Conditions in Parts of Conn.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are watching a storm that is currently bringing a mix freezing rain and rain to the state.
It's very icy on untreated surfaces in interior portions of the state.
Most of the state is just seeing cold rain, but the hill towns and areas in NW Connecticut will continue to see icy conditions through around 7 a.m. when the precipitation will start to let up.
Ice accretion will be minor with most towns only picking up a few hundredths of an inch which isn't enough to bring down tree branches and power lines, but is enough to make for really slick road conditions.
Icing will transition to rain by late morning on Tuesday, although some icing could continue through the morning hours up in northwestern Connecticut.
Some schools have already announced delays or switched to remote learning for Tuesday. You can see the full list here.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire state.
