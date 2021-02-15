FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix to Bring Ice to Conn. Today into Tomorrow

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a storm that will bring a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain to the state today into tomorrow.

An area of low pressure will first bring a light wintry mix for the morning. On and off precipitation will become steadier and heavier through tonight.

Enough mild air aloft will move in to bring sleet and freezing rain for much of interior Connecticut. A change to rain is possible along the shoreline, especially in southeastern Connecticut.

High resolution guidance showing the potential for significant icing Monday night and Tuesday morning across Connecticut. Even the New Haven area needs to keep an eye on this. Generally, we start seeing power issues with >0.5" of ice. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/x1gbYgE0P6 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) February 14, 2021

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire state.

A half-inch of ice accretion is possible for areas of western Connecticut and northern Tolland county. Any ice accretion near half of an inch can cause tree damage and power issues.

