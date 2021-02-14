First Alert: Wintry Mix to Bring Ice to the State Monday, Tuesday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a storm that will bring a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain to the state Monday into Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will first bring a light wintry mix for Monday morning. On and off precipitation Monday will become steadier and heavier Monday night.

Enough mild air aloft will move in to bring sleet and freezing rain for much of interior Connecticut. A change to rain is possible along the shoreline.

Up to a half-inch of ice accretion is possible along and north of the I-84 corridor. Any ice accretion above a quarter of an inch can cause tree damage and power issues.

Here's a look at the ice potential for Monday night into Tuesday AM. Anything above 1/4" of ice accretion starts to weigh down trees/power lines, etc. We'll be watching closely. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/uxrcVEZAP9 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 14, 2021

