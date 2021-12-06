first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Watching Accumulating Snow Wednesday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the first chance for accumulating snow for the season

Snow looks more likely for the middle of the week across Connecticut. This won't be a large storm for us here but for the first storm of the season, it's caused a lot of talk.

Wednesday afternoon into the evening brings the better chance of snow. A few areas of snow may fall earlier in the day, as well.

Snow accumulations will be on the order of a dusting to two inches statewide. Closer to the shoreline, some rain could mix in and cut down snow totals.

We'll see the most accumulation on lawns, cars and rooftops. Warm conditions Monday and above freezing temps on Tuesday make it a bit more difficult for snow to stick on the roadways.

Midweek temperatures rise into the low to mid-30s.

