The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of the state for this afternoon.

The humidity is ridiculous today, while it won't be a washout of a day, we do expect storms this afternoon for some. Main threats, heavy rain, damaging wind gusts. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/vErzxuWCCT — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 17, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form during the afternoon. The storms today will contain localized heavy rain, gusty winds and even the low risk for a tornado.

With the already saturated ground, any downpours can lead to localized flash flooding. The flood watch is in effect until early Sunday.

More showers and storms are likely on Sunday but severe weather is not expected.

