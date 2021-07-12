first alert weather

Flash Flood Watch for the State Today & Tomorrow

By Darren Sweeney

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire state today into Tuesday morning.

While the flood threat does not look to be widespread, some heavy downpours will be moving through the state from time to time.

Due to the saturated ground and already swollen rivers and streams, any rain could cause localized flooding.

The cause of the renewed flood threat comes from a front that is stationary nearby and eventually will lift north as a warm front.

Warmer and a more typical summer pattern takes over toward the second half of the week. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s by Tuesday and the mid-80s by the end of the week.

Track the showers and storms on our interactive radar.

