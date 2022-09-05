first alert weather

Flood Watch: Tracking Heavy Rain Through Tuesday

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking heavy rain that could result in flooding in parts of the state.

By Josh Cingranelli

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Connecticut through Tuesday afternoon as periods of heavy rain will continue into Wednesday morning.

An area of low pressure will slowly move through the region bringing with it heavy rain.

The heaviest rain will work into the state Monday night and continue throughout most of Tuesday.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected with isolated totals of 5 to 7 inches.

There is a concern for flooding with expected rainfall totals as high as they are. The main concerns for flooding are poor drainage flooding and also flooding on small rivers, streams, and over low-lying, flood-prone areas.

The rain will gradually come to an end as we head into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Expect the sunshine to return as we head into Wednesday.

