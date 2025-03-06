Fog gives way to fair conditions, winds increase tonight

Fog and drizzle are making for a dreary day on Thursday.

Those conditions will begin to clear out mid-morning. There is a chance we could see some sun by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday.

The winds will begin to pick up Thursday evening as a low pressure system deepens to our north. Winds could gust to 50 mph overnight.

A wind advisory is in effect tonight and Friday.

The windy weather will continue on Friday.

The weekend looks fair with a seasonable chill in the air.

Next week turns warmer with a chance for temperatures to climb into the 60s.