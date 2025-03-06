StormTracker

Fog gives way to fair conditions, winds increase tonight

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Fog and drizzle are making for a dreary day on Thursday.

Those conditions will begin to clear out mid-morning. There is a chance we could see some sun by the afternoon.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The winds will begin to pick up Thursday evening as a low pressure system deepens to our north. Winds could gust to 50 mph overnight.

A wind advisory is in effect tonight and Friday.

The windy weather will continue on Friday.

Weather Stories

StormTracker Jan 25, 2020

Today's Forecast

Snow monster Nov 27, 2019

Request a Visit From Snow Monster

The weekend looks fair with a seasonable chill in the air.

Next week turns warmer with a chance for temperatures to climb into the 60s.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us