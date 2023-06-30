connecticut weather

Fog in the morning; air quality alert issued for smoke

Connecticut temperatures for June 30
We have fog Friday morning, sunshine and warm temperatures in the 80s, but air conditions are expected to worsen due to air pollution caused by wildfires in Canada, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of New England.

All of Connecticut expected to see unhealthy air quality Friday

The air quality index is expected to reach between 101 and 150, according to the EPA of New England. Hazy skies, reduced visibility and the odor of burning wood are all likely as smoke plumes make their way across the region.

Environmental officials suggest that people with pre-existing medical conditions remain indoors with their windows closed. You should also circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

Air quality alerts have been issued for southern Fairfield County, southern New Haven County, Windham County and northern Litchfield County.

We will have fair weather on Saturday and then scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible between Sunday and Wednesday.

It will be warm and muggy for days.

