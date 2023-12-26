Foggy start to the day Tuesday with rain developing on Wednesday

Fog will once again start the day today and it will be locally dense in some parts of Connecticut.

A dense fog advisory has been posted for the entire state until 10 a.m.

The fog will be slow to lift through the morning and it may take until this afternoon in some locations.

Along with the fog, some towns are starting the day below freezing. Isolated icy patches are possible before temperatures climb through the morning.

Clouds will linger today along with mild temperatures today, but no rain is expected. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by this afternoon allowing for some sunny breaks.

The next storm arrives on Wednesday with mild temperatures and rain.

The rain begins Wednesday afternoon and continues through Thursday morning.

While the rain may become moderate or even heavy at times, flooding is not expected. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between .50" to 1.00" of rain (with some locally higher amounts).

You can get the latest forecast anytime on the Storm Tracker weather blog.