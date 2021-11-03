Freeze Warning: Chilly Weather Continues into the Weekend

Temperatures on Wednesday morning fell into the 20s for some communities of inland Connecticut. The coldest weather was recorded in Litchfield county where a low temperature of 23 degrees was observed in Colebrook.

A chilly morning out there with many inland towns falling to or below freezing. Important to note Windsor Locks has still not fallen below freezing this season. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/amP0RhW5Xe — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) November 3, 2021

Temperatures will likely be a couple of degrees colder as we head into Thursday and Friday with the coldest weather we have seen this season on tap for Saturday.

Temperatures tonight will fall to our below 32 degrees for much of inland Connecticut.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for New London and northern Middlesex counties. A Frost Advisory is in effect coastal areas of Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex counties.

Again while tonight will be cool the coldest weather will arrive on Saturday morning with many inland communities waking up to temperatures in the middle to upper 20s.