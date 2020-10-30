Freeze Warning for Halloween Morning; Record-breaking Cold Possible

Just after we get through Friday's snow, the state will have to prepare for possible record-breaking cold on Saturday morning.

Once the snow moves out of the state, the skies will clear and the temperatures will drop quickly, according to our First Alert Weather meteorologists.

A freeze warning is in effect for Saturday morning for Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex Counties, and the immediate shoreline areas of New London County.

The record for tonight at Bradley Airport is 21 degrees (set in 1988) and the record in Bridgeport is 28 degrees (set in 1988), and both records are in jeopardy, said Bob Maxon.

NBC Connecticut

As Saturday goes on, it will be sunny and brisk with highs in the middle 40s.

What will the weather be for Trick-or-Treating and Halloween in Connecticut?

For those participating in Halloween activities, it will be clear skies with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Daylight Saving Time Ends Halloween Night

Make sure you remember to turn the clocks back an hour on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Temperatures on Saturday night will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s before topping off in the 50s on Sunday.

A few showers are possible later on Sunday.

Next week will see a bit of a warming trend. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 by Thursday.