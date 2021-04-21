Frigid Temps to Start Your Thursday Morning

A Freeze Warning will remain in effect for most of Connecticut through Thursday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop to around freezing in many towns across the state. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the morning hours.
The growing season has begun in much of the state so people should bring in or cover any sensitive plants.
By Thursday evening, temperatures will only climb to the upper 40s.
Warmer weather is expected for the weekend with highs near 70 degrees on Saturday.
