Frigid Temps to Start Your Thursday Morning

A Freeze Warning will remain in effect for most of Connecticut through Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around freezing in many towns across the state. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the morning hours.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

From tornado warnings to freeze warnings. What a day. Talking about the chill and a warm up next at 11. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/0hkrqOc0l9 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) April 22, 2021

The growing season has begun in much of the state so people should bring in or cover any sensitive plants.

By Thursday evening, temperatures will only climb to the upper 40s.

Warmer weather is expected for the weekend with highs near 70 degrees on Saturday.

For forecast updates, stay up-to-date with the NBC Connecticut weather team.