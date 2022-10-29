Freeze Watch Issued for Most of the State

While the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures during the day, cold temperatures will start the morning on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of interior CT. Litchfield County is not included in this watch due to the fact that the growing season has already come to an end.

A freeze watch has been issued for most of interior CT for Sunday morning. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/M2m1yX30Z9 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 29, 2022

Low temperatures will be at or below freezing for an extended period of time Sunday morning. High temperatures are expected to rebound to the lower to mid 50s for most of the state by Sunday afternoon.

Most of next week will feature warmer temperatures with highs well into the 60s for the start of November.