Freezing Drizzle Causes Slick Spots in Parts of Connecticut

Pockets of freezing rain moved across northern Connecticut Saturday morning causing slick spots in some areas.
There were several crashes reported on Route 8 in the Litchfield area due to icy conditions, according to state police. The highway was shut down near Exit 41, they said. There were no injuries reported.
Crashes caused a closure of I-84 in Union, according to the Department of Transportation.
