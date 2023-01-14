connecticut weather

Freezing Drizzle Causes Slick Spots in Parts of Connecticut

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Pockets of freezing rain moved across northern Connecticut Saturday morning causing slick spots in some areas.

There were several crashes reported on Route 8 in the Litchfield area due to icy conditions, according to state police. The highway was shut down near Exit 41, they said. There were no injuries reported.

Crashes caused a closure of I-84 in Union, according to the Department of Transportation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us