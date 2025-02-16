StormTracker

Freezing rain, ice causing travel and power issues Sunday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Saturday's snow has changed over to rain and freezing rain for most of Connecticut on Sunday morning.

Steady rain was falling along the shoreline, and that rain will continue through most of the day.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

More concerning is what is falling through inland parts of the state. Freezing rain has been falling there and may continue into mid-morning in some spots. There are also hundreds of closures on Sunday. You can see the list here.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Freezing rain is rain as is falls from the clouds to a sub-freezing environment on the ground. With inland temperatures remaining below freezing for several hours Sunday morning, that means any rain that falls will freeze on contact, creating hazardous travel conditions.

The ice can also weigh down tree limbs and powerlines, leading to power outages. Eversource was reporting more than 4,500 outages as of 8:20 a.m. United Illuminating is reporting 71 outages.

The winds are expected to increase Sunday afternoon, which could cause additional outages.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

Snow monster Sep 25, 2024

Request a Visit From Snow Monster

Monday is partly sunny with temperatures near or just above 30.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us