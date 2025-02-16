Freezing rain, ice causing travel and power issues Sunday

Saturday's snow has changed over to rain and freezing rain for most of Connecticut on Sunday morning.

Steady rain was falling along the shoreline, and that rain will continue through most of the day.

More concerning is what is falling through inland parts of the state. Freezing rain has been falling there and may continue into mid-morning in some spots. There are also hundreds of closures on Sunday. You can see the list here.

Freezing rain is rain as is falls from the clouds to a sub-freezing environment on the ground. With inland temperatures remaining below freezing for several hours Sunday morning, that means any rain that falls will freeze on contact, creating hazardous travel conditions.

The ice can also weigh down tree limbs and powerlines, leading to power outages. Eversource was reporting more than 4,500 outages as of 8:20 a.m. United Illuminating is reporting 71 outages.

The winds are expected to increase Sunday afternoon, which could cause additional outages.

Monday is partly sunny with temperatures near or just above 30.