Freezing rain possible across Connecticut to start weekend

Freezing rain could create a slippery glaze for most of Connecticut to start off our Saturday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for all of Connecticut except for the immediate shoreline.

Precipitation is expected to begin overnight as temperatures will be hovering around the freezing mark. This could create conditions for freezing rain to leave an icy coating on the ground for much of the state.

Freezing rain falls as liquid precipitation but then freezes in the cold environment on the ground.

Temperatures will eventually climb into the upper 30s to near 40 on Saturday.

Sunday will bring milder temperatures before heavy rain moves in later in the day. The heavy rain will continue into Monday.

On Monday, we will also see above-average temperatures with a high in the mid-50s.

The mild temperatures will continue through New Year's Day, with cooler temperatures returning to end the week.