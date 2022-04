Friday will be sunny, breezy and mild, with high temperatures in the 60s.

The high temperatures will be between 60 and 66 and wind gusts will be around 30 miles per hour.

It will be fair tonight and Saturday.

More clouds move in Sunday and temperatures will be cooler, 50s to near 60, but it should stay dry.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.