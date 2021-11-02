Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for Parts of Connecticut for Wednesday Morning

Parts of the four southern Connecticut counties will see cold temperatures at or near freezing on Wednesday morning.

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday in northern Fairfield County.

A frost advisory is in place from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday for the northern parts of New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties that are away from the shoreline.

If you have outdoor plants, consider covering or protecting them from the cold.

"Cold night tonight. Freezing temps by morning. Protect what you want to survive for a while longer," tweeted First Alert Meteorologist Bob Maxon.

Temperatures will warm to the 50s during the day on Wednesday. Nighttime lows will remain chilly until they warm slightly early next week.