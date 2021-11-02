first alert weather

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for Parts of Connecticut for Wednesday Morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Parts of the four southern Connecticut counties will see cold temperatures at or near freezing on Wednesday morning.

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday in northern Fairfield County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A frost advisory is in place from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday for the northern parts of New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties that are away from the shoreline.

If you have outdoor plants, consider covering or protecting them from the cold.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 1 hour ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

"Cold night tonight. Freezing temps by morning. Protect what you want to survive for a while longer," tweeted First Alert Meteorologist Bob Maxon.

Temperatures will warm to the 50s during the day on Wednesday. Nighttime lows will remain chilly until they warm slightly early next week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us