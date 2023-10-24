Frosty and chilly start to the morning

We have a frosty and chilly start to our morning on Tuesday with frost advisories issued for most of the state.

Frost advisories have been issued for all of Hartford, Tolland, Windham counties and parts of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties. The frost advisories were in effect through 9 a.m.

The frost could kill tender vegetation if it is left uncovered. There is no advisory issued for Litchfield County because the growing season there has ended.

Right now, temperatures across the state are in the 30s with some areas along the shoreline in the 40s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As the day goes on, it will be partly cloudy with highs around 64.

Wednesday looks cloudy with temperatures close to 70 degrees.

By Thursday, highs will be in the mid 70s.

There will be similar temperatures on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.