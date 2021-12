Early this week, the Geminid meteor shower peaks in the eastern sky.

Head away from city or town lights and look east toward the constellation Gemini Monday night into Tuesday morning and you may catch a glimpse of shooting star flying across the sky.

Gibbous moon will decrease number of meteors during the peak Monday night but the forecast is looking good to check out the Geminids#NBCCT pic.twitter.com/afJ8mK2JMX — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) December 12, 2021

However, similar to this year's Leonids last month, stargazers will have to contend with the moon's brightness on the peak night.

The moon sets around 2:45 a.m., so between moonset and sunrise brings the better conditions for seeing any meteors.