Gloomy with showers and drizzle for most of Friday

Friday will be gloomy with scattered showers and drizzle throughout the day.

Later in the day the showers will become more widely scattered but the drizzle may stick around into the evening.

On Saturday morning we could see a scattered rain or snow shower, but we should see some breaks of sun by late afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny and a bit cooler with temperatures around 40.

The sun will stick around on New Year's Day on Monday and for the first couple of days of 2024.

