Yesterday's rain and gloomy clouds will be heading out this morning!

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting sunny skies today. Increasing winds from the northwest is bringing drier air to the state.

Weekend is sun-filled and pleasant.

All of Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 75. Temperatures drop slightly Saturday night, but jumps back up for Sunday.

The high for Sunday will be in the lower 80s.