Gorgeous Weather for Today and the Weekend

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some really gorgeous weather for this afternoon.

Temperatures Friday morning started out on the chilly side with some communities falling into the upper 30s.

Temperatures will rebound by the afternoon with highs expected in the middle 80s.

Saturday features partly cloudy skies with highs once again in the middle to upper 70s.

Much warmer weather will work into the region by Sunday with rising humidity.

High temperatures on Sunday will reach the middle 80s.

