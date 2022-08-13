Gorgeous Weather on Tap Across Connecticut For the Weekend

The heat and humidity from the last couple of weeks have been replaced with a refreshing air mass just in time for the weekend.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected today along with low levels of humidity. Overnight low temperatures also will be comfortable with lows in the 50s (and even some 40s in the hills).

The near-perfect weather is expected to continue into Sunday. High temperatures will average a few degrees warmer for Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

While we do need rain, there is not much in the forecast. Read more about our future rain chances on our weather blog.