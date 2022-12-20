Gov. Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol for Christmas Weekend

Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol for Christmas weekend.

The protocol will be enacted starting at 6 p.m. Friday and lasting through 12 p.m. Monday.

The state says the purpose of the protocol is to make sure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold weather, which can be life-threatening if there is exposure for extended periods of time.

Below-zero wind chills are expected over the Christmas weekend.

While the severe cold weather protocol is activated, Lamont said state agencies and municipalities can coordinate with United Way's 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to make sure anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors. This also includes transportation to shelters, if needed.

“We have an interesting set of weather conditions coming to our area over the next several days, first with a storm on Friday during the daytime that has the potential for heavy rain and very strong wind gusts, and then that will be followed by plummeting temperatures that night and remaining throughout the Christmas weekend, particularly during the evening hours,” Lamont said in a statement.

“This is the first time this season that we will have a stretch of frigid temperatures this low, and we want to remind everyone that shelters are available throughout Connecticut," the governor continued.

Anyone in need is urged to call 211 to get connected to the services.

For more information, you can visit the state's CTPrepares website or download the CTPrepares app.