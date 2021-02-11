Governor Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol

The end of the workweek and start of the weekend will be cold, with low temperatures in the single digits and teens and high temperatures in the 20s and the governor is activating the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol as of 3 p.m. today into next week.

Governor Ned Lamont is directing Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol to be activated beginning at 3 p.m. today through at least noon on Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to frigid weather.

The governor said he might need to extend the duration of the protocol if the forecasted evening cold temperatures continue past next Wednesday.

The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters. United Way 2-1-1 operates as the point of contact for people who need shelter and transportation to shelters.

Some schools were delayed on Thursday after some snow moved through.

Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to services. The governor’s office said safety measures have been enacted at shelters throughout the state due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is shaping up to be quite a frigid winter, and we’re looking at extreme cold conditions every night for almost an entire week beginning this evening,” Lamont said in a statement. “I cannot stress enough how dangerous it is in this weather to spend extended periods of time outdoors. Shelters are open throughout the state, and we need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that these services are available. If you know anyone who is in need of shelter, please call 2-1-1 and they will let you know of the nearest available locations and even connect you to transportation if it is needed.”

What CT's Severe Cold Weather Protocol Does

This is what the cold weather protocol does:

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Department of Social Services, Department of Housing, and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

For emergency management and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares or download the CTPrepares app to mobile devices at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.