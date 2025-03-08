Gusty winds could result in elevated fire risk Saturday

The gusty winds will return on Saturday, though not as strong as Friday.

Still, the winds will be strong and an additional concern will be the threat of brush fires.

This is a little early compared to typical years, to get a higher fire concern, but since our snowpack has melted and the temperatures are warming up, the ground is becoming drier.

With a gusty wind and lower relative humidity levels, the National Weather Service has issued an alert to be mindful of any fire spreads.

Wind gusts will reach up to 40 miles per hour, while relative humidity levels drop into the 30% range, resulting in an elevated fire concern.

If you're starting your spring projects outdoors and want to burn any of last year's leftover vegetation, consider waiting for a day with less wind.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.