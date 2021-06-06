Heat Advisory: Heat Index Values Approach 100 for Monday

Temperatures will once again surge into the 90s as we head into Sunday. Coupled with the high temperatures, humidity values will also increase.

Temperatures on Sunday climbed into the 90s for the second consecutive day. There was a high temperature of 94 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Along the shoreline, a record-high temperature of 93 degrees occurred in Bridgeport. This shattered the previous record of 88 degrees set just last year.

On Monday, dew points values will rise from the 60s into the low 70s by Monday afternoon, resulting in oppressive humidity.

Temperatures in the 90s and dew point values in the 70s will result in heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees.

This is why we are seeing some schools go with an early dismissal tomorrow. Increasing humidity will result in heat index values that could approach 100 degrees by the afternoon. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/wyTIt5n2Hs — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) June 6, 2021

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Hartford and Tolland counties where heat index values are expected to be the highest.

Several school districts in Connecticut are announcing early dismissals for Monday due to the high heat and humidity.

Many schools across the state have already decided to close early tomorrow. Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees. Keep in mind masks are still required to be worn by students and staff in schools across the state. https://t.co/sUr1ozDsdF #nbcct pic.twitter.com/udNQGVPv7F — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) June 7, 2021

The hot weather will continue into Tuesday with dew points rising into the middle 70s, resulting in higher humidity.

