NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a very hot day with feels-like temperatures around 100 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the state today.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It'll be mostly clear this evening, with a low around 72.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but a late-day storm is possible. Highs will be near 90.

The weekend looks to be more comfortable with highs in the upper-70s. A few showers are possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.