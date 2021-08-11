Heat Advisory in Effect Starting Today

Today kicks off a four-day heat wave with temperatures in the 90s, a heat advisory is in effect for the entire state and excessive heat watches are up for parts of Connecticut.

Humidity will be high all week, making temperatures feel like the triple digits in the afternoon through Saturday.

Morning scattered downpours are likely, but by the afternoon it will turn partly sunny, hot and humid. High temperatures will be 90 to 95 inland with a heat index near 100.

The shoreline will be in the upper 80s.

There will be some isolated summer storms this evening.

We will have more heat and humidity, tomorrow and Friday with a heat index near 100 to 105.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred has formed south of Puerto Rico.

Forecasts show the system could skirt over the northern coast of Cuba before a possible move around the west coast of Florida.

All of South Florida and the Florida Keys remained in the system's cone of concern. South Florida should continue to monitor the forecast for any anticipated impacts Friday night through Sunday.