Heat advisory issued and severe storms are possible Thursday

The high humidity sticks around today as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees, making it feel as hot as around 95 degrees in the afternoon.

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of Connecticut today. It goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m., for a feels-like temperature near 100 degrees in parts of Connecticut.

Because of the heat and humidity, we will have the chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms across Connecticut later this afternoon.

The main threats from these storms include strong winds, hail, lightning and heavy rain.

The most likely location for a severe storm is northwest of Interstate 84, but we can't rule out a severe storm elsewhere.

The storms are expected to happen between 3 and 8 p.m.

Warm weather will prevail for the first weekend of summer.

Gov. Ned Lamont is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated effective at noon on Sunday and remain in effect through at least 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is the first time this year that the protocol is being activated.

While the protocol is in effect, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities and others to coordinate with United Way 211 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location for those in need of relief.

“It looks like we are about to experience our first heat wave of the season, and when temperatures get this hot, people who are most vulnerable, especially those who are of a certain age or who have certain medical conditions, should take the necessary precautions to stay cool,” Lamont said in a statement.

“We are working with our partners to get cooling centers open across Connecticut. Anyone who needs a place to get some relief can call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to get directed to their nearest cooling center. Additionally, our friends at United Way 2-1-1 can help connect anyone in need with the transportation necessary to get to a cooling center," he continued.