Heat Advisory: Temperatures Surging into the 90s

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking our next heat wave which will likely start on Sunday with temperatures expected near 90.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Hartford county for heat index (feels like) temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.

Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s with dew point values near 70 degrees.

Even warmer weather will arrive by Monday with inland high temperatures expected to surge into the middle 90s. These hot temperatures will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Heat index values will likely hit 100 degrees by the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday time frame.

Our next chance for thunderstorms arrives on Tuesday.

