The heat and humidity will continue into the workweek. In addition to the heat, there will also be a threat for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to surge into the middle to upper 90s. We are forecasting a high temperature of 98 degrees in the Hartford area. Highs along the shoreline are expected in the low to middle 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours.