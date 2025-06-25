Heat continues today, big changes on the way

The heat continues on Wednesday, though it won't be quite as hot as the past couple of days.

We can expect temperatures to climb to the mid-90s today.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A heat advisory is in effect through the day.

The humidity will make it feel sticky for most. The "feels like" temperature will top 100 degrees for parts of the state.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There is a chance for an isolated shower this afternoon.

There are big changes ahead for the end of the week. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 70s and by Friday we will be in the upper 60s. Each day will feature some chances for showers.