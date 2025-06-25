StormTracker

Heat continues today, big changes on the way

The heat continues on Wednesday, though it won't be quite as hot as the past couple of days.

We can expect temperatures to climb to the mid-90s today.

A heat advisory is in effect through the day.

The humidity will make it feel sticky for most. The "feels like" temperature will top 100 degrees for parts of the state.

There is a chance for an isolated shower this afternoon.

There are big changes ahead for the end of the week. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 70s and by Friday we will be in the upper 60s. Each day will feature some chances for showers.

