Heat Wave Enters Day 7

Today will mark the seventh day in a row of 90-plus-degree temperatures across interior Connecticut.
Along with the heat, high humidity will continue with dew point temperatures that will remain in the low-70s. The "feels-like" temps will be close to 100 for this afternoon. A heat advisory continues for the entire state until Tuesday evening.
Some relief from the heat is expected toward midweek. A slow-moving cold front will bring increased shower and thunderstorm chances through Thursday.
High temperatures will also drop from the 90s to the 80s by midweek.
Weather Stories
