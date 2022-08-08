Heat Wave Enters Day 7

Today will mark the seventh day in a row of 90-plus-degree temperatures across interior Connecticut.

We expect today to be day #7 of the latest heat wave. We have a couple of more days of 90s before a break for midweek. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/UZyFxwfF7G — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 8, 2022

Along with the heat, high humidity will continue with dew point temperatures that will remain in the low-70s. The "feels-like" temps will be close to 100 for this afternoon. A heat advisory continues for the entire state until Tuesday evening.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some relief from the heat is expected toward midweek. A slow-moving cold front will bring increased shower and thunderstorm chances through Thursday.

High temperatures will also drop from the 90s to the 80s by midweek.