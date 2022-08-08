first alert weather

Heat Wave Enters Day 7

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Today will mark the seventh day in a row of 90-plus-degree temperatures across interior Connecticut.

Along with the heat, high humidity will continue with dew point temperatures that will remain in the low-70s. The "feels-like" temps will be close to 100 for this afternoon. A heat advisory continues for the entire state until Tuesday evening.

Some relief from the heat is expected toward midweek. A slow-moving cold front will bring increased shower and thunderstorm chances through Thursday.

High temperatures will also drop from the 90s to the 80s by midweek.

Today's Forecast

