Heat Wave Enters Fifth Day for Parts of the State

The high heat and humidity is expected to continue across the state for the fifth day in a row.

A heat wave is defined by 3 or more 90 + degree temperatures. The high temperature forecast for today is for lower 90s for interior Connecticut. A heat advisory continues for northern Connecticut due to the heat index (feels-like temperatures) reaching and exceeding 100 degrees.

The hot temperatures will be accompanied by tropical levels of humidity. Dew point temperatures are expected to remain high - in the upper 60s to lower 70s over the next several days.

Some relief is expected by the end of next week. Less hot and less humid air is forecast to move in from the north by next weekend.