Heavy rain across Connecticut Thursday morning, clearing by afternoon

Heavy rain has made for a miserable morning on Thursday.

The rain intensified overnight and is expected to continue throughout the morning. Some areas of Connecticut will see 1-inch or more of rain through midday Thursday.

The rain will begin to clear out around lunchtime. There are chances of scattered showers through the remainder of the day.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a widely-scattered shower.

Saturday will be cloudy, but by Sunday we should see the sun return.

