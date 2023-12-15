Heavy rain and strong wind gusts possible Sunday

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking heavy rain and strong wind gusts expected to move in Sunday.

A developing storm system will reach Connecticut Sunday afternoon and will stick around through Monday.

There will be periods of heavy rainfall, and possibly thunderstorms, with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain possible. Some areas could see even higher totals.

The rain could cause some flooding of small rivers and areas with poor drainage.

Winds will be gusty and could reach up to 50 mph, especially along the shoreline.

An Eversource spokesperson that the company is prepared to respond to any outages caused by the storm. They're going to position line and tree crews across the state, as well as bring in out-of-state crews to respond to any outages caused by the weather.

“The high winds expected with this storm combined with more rain, saturating the ground further, have the potential to bring down trees and limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing outages, and we’re planning accordingly,” Eversource President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan said.

“Crews will be staged around the state with a heavy emphasis in the areas expecting the highest winds – in the eastern and southeastern part of the state – so they’re ready to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so," the statement continues.

