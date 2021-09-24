first alert weather

Heavy Rain Continues in Parts of CT Friday Morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Heavy rain and even a thunderstorm will make their way through Connecticut Friday morning.

The best chance for a thunderstorm will be in eastern Connecticut, while western Connecticut is the area seeing some of the heaviest rain.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Flash flood watches remain in effect for Hartford and Litchfield counties.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 6 mins ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

There has been 1" to 4" of rain reported in parts of the state since midday on Thursday.

The heavy rain will eventually move out of Connecticut, leaving cloudy and cooler conditions for the rest of Friday and into Friday night. A widely scattered shower is still possible throughout the day.

The humidity drops for the weekend, but there is still a chance for showers on Saturday. Eastern Connecticut has the best chance of seeing rain this weekend.

The weather will improve by Sunday.

Get the full forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us