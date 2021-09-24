Heavy Rain Continues in Parts of CT Friday Morning

Heavy rain and even a thunderstorm will make their way through Connecticut Friday morning.

The best chance for a thunderstorm will be in eastern Connecticut, while western Connecticut is the area seeing some of the heaviest rain.

Flash flood watches remain in effect for Hartford and Litchfield counties.

There has been 1" to 4" of rain reported in parts of the state since midday on Thursday.

The heavy rain will eventually move out of Connecticut, leaving cloudy and cooler conditions for the rest of Friday and into Friday night. A widely scattered shower is still possible throughout the day.

The humidity drops for the weekend, but there is still a chance for showers on Saturday. Eastern Connecticut has the best chance of seeing rain this weekend.

The weather will improve by Sunday.

