Heavy Rain Followed by Snow Possible Friday

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a First Alert for heavy rain Thursday that will likely transition to snow by Friday morning.

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will pass south of Connecticut Friday morning. As the storm tracks to our south Canadian cold air will filter south into our area at the same time.

This will result in heavy rain Thursday transitioning to some snow late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

While accumulations are possible it's way to early for us to pinpoint where or if that will occur.

You may be wondering how common this is? It's actually quite uncommon if you focus on the Hartford area. In the last 115 years the Hartford area has only seen accumulating snow a total of 5 times.

Behind the precipitation will be a very cold airmass that will settle in for Friday evening. Temperatures by Saturday morning will fall into the 20s statewide resulting a killing freeze to any tender vegetation.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team for updates.

